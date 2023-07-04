Headford Mart, Co. Galway, hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Saturday (July 1). The trade on the day for both younger and forward-store cattle was described by the mart management as “still holding its own”.

In the bullock sale, lighter-types below 400kg sold for up to €3.44/kg. Heavier bullocks over 650kg sold for up to €2.65/kg.

Sample prices from the bullock sale:

680kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,800 or €2.65/kg;

570kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,430 or €2.51/kg;

630kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,600 or €2.54/kg;

628kg Angus bullock sold for €1,620 or €2.58/kg;

395kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,360 or €3.44/kg;

355kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,140 or €3.21/kg;

440kg Friesian bullock sold for €840 or €1.91/kg;

400kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,290 or €3.23/kg.

In the heifer sale, prices appeared to hover around the €2.55/kg mark for all weights of heifers with the prices reported ranging from €2.42-2.67/kg.

Sample heifer prices:

555kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,400 or €2.52/kg;

525kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,400 or €2.67/kg;

500kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,250 or €2.50/kg;

313kg Hereford heifer sold for €780 or €2.49/kg;

470kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,140 or €2.43/kg.

There was also a share of weanling bulls on offer in the sale with up to €3.20/kg available for the quality lots above 500kg.

Sample weanling bull prices:

520kg Charolais bull sold for €1,660 or €3.19/kg;

355kg Limousin bull sold for €1,010 or €2.85/kg;

390kg Belgian Blue bull sold for €1,090 or €2.79/kg.

In the dry cow sale, reported prices ranged from €1,76/kg for a heavy Friesian cow to €2.38/kg for a heavy Charolais cow.

Sample cow prices:

900kg Charolais cow sold for €2,140 or €2.38/kg;

825kg Friesian cow sold for €1,450 or €1.76/kg;

625kg Belgian Blue cow sold for €1,400 or €2.24/kg.

The numbers of cattle going through marts presently are low, but are expected to begin to increase again over the coming weeks.

Headford Mart will host a special sale for continental cattle including bullocks, heifers, weanlings and cull cows on Saturday, July 14.

Headford sheep trade comment

In the sheep sale at Headford Mart, lighter-type lambs were making €2.81/kg for a pen of 31kg lambs. Heavier-type lambs made €3.18/kg or €140/head for a pen of 44kg lambs.

The mart venue will host a special sale for factory/store lambs and breeding ewes on Saturday, July 7.