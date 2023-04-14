The Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) chairman Bobby Miller believes that it is unlikely that a new Food Vision Tillage Group will meet before the beginning of May.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is expected to announce the establishment of a Food Vision Tillage Group, similar to those established for the dairy, beef and sheep sectors.

“At the moment, everything is total speculation,” he told Agriland.

“In the first instance, the farm minister [Charlie McConalogue] has not yet officially launched the new initiative. But from a practical point of view, we are facing into one of the latest springs in living memory.

“And on that basis alone, I think it’s hardly likely that the new group would be asked to meet until farmers get on with much needed field work.”

The IGGG chairman is anticipating a request from the agriculture minister, inviting the IGGG to participate in the workings of the new tillage group.

“But we are not being presumptuous in this regard,” he said. “If involved, IGGG will be represented at an executive level.”

Recommendations from Food Vision Tillage Group

Miller is very clear on the format which he feels must be followed by the new grouping.

“The last thing we need is a talking shop and a final report produced after months of discussions,” he continued.

“It’s important that the group comes forward with strong recommendations for the tillage sector on a rolling basis.

“Action is required now. So it’s important that the farm minister acts on the recommendations coming forward in real time.”

The IGGG chairman said he recognises that his organisation will not set the agenda for the discussions that will be followed by the new Food Vision group.

However, he is very confident that the issue of the new nitrates regulations and their impact on the tillage sector will be a focal point for discussion from the get-go.

Linked to all of this will be the challenge of providing a level playing field for tillage farmers, where land leasing is concerned.

Miller said that it seems that the Revenue Commissioners are to formally review Ireland’s land leasing arrangements over the coming months.

There is also growing speculations that tax changes will be introduced in Budget 2024. These will specifically recognise the needs of tillage farmers, where land leasing is concerned.

Miller continued: “These are issues that IGGG will be following closely over the coming months.

“It is also very likely that they will be brought up in the context of the discussions entered into by the members of the tillage vision group.

“IGGG wants to see Ireland’s tillage sector grow on a sustainable basis. And the work of the new tillage vision group will be critically important in this context.”