Food Minister Andrew Doyle to run for European Parliament

Andrew Doyle, the Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, has announced that he will seek the Fine Gael nomination for the Ireland South constituency in this year’s elections for the European Parliament.

Doyle said that his motivation was Brexit, and how it has shown Irish people the role the European Union plays here, adding that he felt it was important that all sections of Irish society be represented in the parliament.

“Over the past three years as Minister of State, I have been heavily involved in the Government’s Brexit preparations within the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,” said Minister Doyle.

I have represented the Irish Government, meeting with delegations from our European partners and further afield, as we attempt to open up new markets to Irish produce.

In a statement announcing his intentions, Doyle outlined his credentials in international affairs and relations, particularly in relation to climate change and food sustainability.

“I delivered Ireland’s national statement to the High Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development and met with representatives of the World Food Programme to discuss challenges facing that organisation,” said Minister Doyle.

He added that he had also chaired meetings at the United Nation’s conference on food and agriculture; he said that all this gives him the necessary experience for a seat in the European Parliament.

It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve in Government under Taoisigh Enda Kenny and Leo Varadkar, and now it would be my privilege to represent Ireland and Fine Gael in the European Parliament.

Fine Gael will hold its Ireland South constituency selection committee convention on Sunday, March 3. The election will take place on May 24.