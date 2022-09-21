Drought conditions experienced on many farms have meant that fodder supplies on some farms are now going to be tight, according to Teagasc’s Dairy Fodder Survey for September 2022.

Teagasc has completed an updated fodder survey based on 570 dairy clients nationally.

This survey follows on from a similar exercise completed in early summer, when an average surplus of 119% was reported, and 12% of dairy farmers were projected to be at risk of feed shortage.

Fodder supplies

The updated data shows that there is now large regional variation in fodder supplies on dairy farms.

The border, midlands and western (BMW) region is in the strongest position, according to survey results.

This is largely due to these areas being less effected by drought conditions.

The situation is different in other areas, with 15-20% of farms in the southeast region at risk of significant feed shortages.

This is the cumulative outcome of a more severe summer drought combined with a lower than average feed reserve (107% compared to the national average of 119%), according to Teagasc.

Advertisement

The survey also showed that, in this region, 50% of farms have used more than 10% of winter feed during the summer and in recent weeks.

Commenting on the dairy fodder survey, head of dairy knowledge transfer in Teagasc, Dr. Joe Patton said: “While the national feed situation remains positive, feed stocks have diminished in southern and eastern counties.

“On farms with clearly identified shortages, prompt action is now needed. This includes sourcing additional fodder and reducing demand by earlier culling of lower value stock.

“The stated preference of the majority is to retain stock and purchase extra feed. However cost and availability will determine responses on individual farms,” Patton added.

A further 25%-30% of dairy farmers in the southeast region indicated that they had less fodder supplies (between 80%-100% of normal supplies). This was also seen in the southwest region.

For farmers looking to purchase fodder it was reported by over 60% of farms that the cost of a baled silage was over €45/bale, regardless of quality.

Commenting further, Patton said: “There are also significant numbers of farms reporting a marginal position for feed. We encourage these not to adopt a wait-and-see approach, but rather to take early steps to improve their feed security for the coming winter.”