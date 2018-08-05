Focus on Suffolk Cheviot crossbreeding in Tullow

Best Pair of Suffolk Cheviot Hoggett Ewes: 1st Charles Fenton; 2nd David and Dylan Leybourne; 3rd David and Dylan Leybourne; 4th John Driver. Image source: Roger Jones

The Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association held its Annual Pairs’ Night on Monday, July 23.

The organisers said that the evening was a great success, with over 22 pairs of ewe lambs presented for showing.

As well as this, over 20 pairs of Suffolk cross hogget ewes were presented for showing – while the Cheviot classes were also strongly supported, organisers added.

A spokesperson for the show outlined that the evening showcased “all that is good and exceptional about the Suffolk Cheviot crossbreeding”.

Meanwhile, the Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association noted that it is preparing for its 31st annual show and sale in Tullow – which will take place on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Best Pair of Cheviot Hoggett Ewes: 1st Peter Behan; 2nd David and Dylan Leybourne; 3rd John Driver. Judges on the night were (left) Edward Fox and (right) Thomas Broe. Image source: Roger Jones
Best Pair of Suffolk Cheviot Ewe Lambs: 1st Laurance Murphy. 2nd David and Dylan Leybourne; 3rd Peter Behan; 4th Sean Ryan. Judges on the night were (left) Edward Fox and (right) Thomas Broe. Image Source: Roger Jones
Best Pair of Cheviot Ewe Lambs: 1st John Driver; 2nd Ben Fenton; 3rd Laurence Murphy. Judges on the night were (left) Edward Fox and (right) Thomas Broe. Image Source: Roger Jones

The association also expressed its thanks to all of its sponsors who have supported it down through the years and who continue to do so in 2018.

Chairman of the association John Nolan reminded people that entries are now open for the 31st annual show and sale.

He also outlined that the second sale for the year will be held on Wednesday, August 29 – with the third sale scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 12. The third sale is also set to encompass the Cheviot Show and Sale.

