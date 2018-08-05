Focus on Suffolk Cheviot crossbreeding in Tullow
The Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association held its Annual Pairs’ Night on Monday, July 23.
The organisers said that the evening was a great success, with over 22 pairs of ewe lambs presented for showing.
As well as this, over 20 pairs of Suffolk cross hogget ewes were presented for showing – while the Cheviot classes were also strongly supported, organisers added.
Meanwhile, the Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association noted that it is preparing for its 31st annual show and sale in Tullow – which will take place on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
The association also expressed its thanks to all of its sponsors who have supported it down through the years and who continue to do so in 2018.
He also outlined that the second sale for the year will be held on Wednesday, August 29 – with the third sale scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 12. The third sale is also set to encompass the Cheviot Show and Sale.