Focus firmly on farm safety at this year’s Dualla Show

Dualla Show organisers have set the focus firmly on farm safety this Sunday, August 26, for this year’s event.

With over 70 livestock classes on the day, organisers are focusing on the topic of safety on farms as the theme for this year’s show, which is being held at Ballyowen House, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Embrace FARM, the support network for those affected by farm accidents, is the chosen charity this year, according to a show spokesperson.

During the day there will be live farm safety demos, with particular attention to safe use of PTOs, quad bike safety demonstrations and safe livestock handling, among other demos.

Mary Newman Julian, co-ordinator of the farm safety event this year, commented ahead of the event.

She said: “We are delighted to have Peter Gohery from Embrace FARM – as well as Jim Dockery and Martin Burke and their FRS team supporting our farm safety event at the Dualla Show this year.

“John O’Connor will also demonstrate safe livestock handling.

“There are too many tragic accidents on Irish farms every year, and we all must work together to continue to highlight the risks associated with working in the agricultural sector, and encourage better, safer farm practice for all,” she added.

Peter Gohery will speak on the day about his farm accident a number of years ago, while George Graham, a champion sheep shearer, is also preparing to speak on mental health and the importance of talking to someone when one is struggling.

The farm safety event will be adjacent to the livestock section at the Dualla show. Gates for the event open at 11:00am.