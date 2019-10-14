Flexibility required with slurry spreading deadline – FF

Flexibility should be provided to the upcoming slurry spreading deadline given the inclement weather in recent weeks, according to Fianna Fáil spokesperson for agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The final date for slurry spreading is tomorrow, October 15, it was noted.

Deputy McConalogue commented on the matter, stating: “An extension to the slurry spreading deadline is now needed due to poor weather conditions.

I would ask the Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government to extend the deadline beyond tomorrow to accommodate farmers who need additional time.

The Donegal TD added that the looming deadline is causing worry for farmers.

“Due to poor weather conditions farmers have not be able to spread slurry – and we cannot risk panic-spreading and damaging land.

“We need flexibility to ensure farmers have enough time beyond the current deadline.”

The spokesperson highlighted that farmers and the agricultural sector have been repeatedly “hindered by factors beyond their control this year”, pointing to Brexit, the beef crises and plummeting prices as elements in what he described as a “very hard year so far”.

“The least the minister can do is grant an extension to help farmers during this time,” deputy McConalogue concluded.

The deputy’s comments follow a number of similar calls for an extension. Earlier today, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government said: “A possible extension is still under review in consultation with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.”