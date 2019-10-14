‘Possible extension under review’ for pushing back slurry ban

A “possible extension is under review” in relation to pushing back the slurry spreading ban, which is due to take effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, October 15, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has confirmed.

In a brief statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the department said: “A possible extension is still under review in consultation with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.”

The nitrates regulations are the responsibility of the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy.

Unless an extension is granted, the closed period for organic fertiliser – during which slurry spreading is prohibited – is due to take effect from tomorrow.

The dates for the reopening of fertiliser application depend on where one is located in the country, with three separate zones determining this. Dates vary between January 12, 2020, in the south and east of the country, to January 31, in the north and north-west.

The closed period for the spreading of farmyard manure will kick into place on November 1, 2019.

A number of calls have been made for an extension to be granted to slurry spreading due to recent wet conditions that have made spreading difficult in many parts of the country.