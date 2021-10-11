Baltinglass Mart in Co. Wicklow held its weekly sale of sheep on Saturday (October 9) – which saw an improved trade for all classes of lambs.

Factory and butcher-type lambs were up by as much as €5/head, while store lambs also saw an improved trade by as much as €5/head also.

After the sale, the mart’s manager, Tom Coleman spoke with Agriland and said: “We saw a very brisk selling trade at our weekly sale on Saturday – which resulted in a full clearance for both lambs and ewes.

“Heavy and factory lambs were met with a strong demand and witnessed an improved trade of anywhere from €2/head up to €5/head.

“Prices for those heavy lambs topped €141/head for 60kg. Factory lambs sold up to €136/head.”

Sample finished lamb prices at Baltinglass Mart:

Three at 60kg sold for €141/head;

Five at 51kg sold for €136/head;

25 at 45kg sold for €124/head;

12 at 45kg sold for €118/head;

Six at 44kg sold for €118/head.

“We also saw an improved trade for store lambs, with plenty of farmer interest for stores. Prices saw an increase of €3-5/head on the previous week,” he added.

“Forward stores sold up to roughly €115/head, with the lightest lambs on offer weighing just under 30kg came into €88/head.

“While a few pens of nice quality ewe lambs weighing just over 40kg sold up to a high of €128/head.”

Sample store lamb prices:

12 at 37kg sold for €114/head;

20 at 40kg sold for €113/head;

16 at 36kg sold for €105/head;

Seven at 35kg sold for €103/head;

Five at 32kg sold for €98/head;

15 at 31kg sold for €96/head;

12 at 28kg sold for €88/head.

“Cull ewes sold up to €128/head on the day. Meanwhile, hogget ewes traded from €145/head up to €190/head, with older breeding ewes selling for €175/head.

“While a selection of rams traded from €200/head up to €400/head,” Tom concluded.

