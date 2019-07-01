Finan re-elected as European young farmers’ council vice-president

Former Macra na Feirme president Seán Finan was re-elected as vice-president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) last week.

Having announced the election of a new board for the 2019-21 presidential mandate last Friday, June 28, CEJA revealed that Belgian farmer Jannes Maes was re-elected for a second term as president.

Finan was among the four vice-presidents to be elected, alongside: Samuel Masse from France; Simon Wancke from Sweden; and Doris Letina from Slovenia.

The election took place during CEJA’s General Assembly, held at Hamra Farm in Tumba, Sweden, which is CEJA’s sponsor DeLaval’s innovation, testing, and exhibition centre.