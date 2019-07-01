Finan re-elected as European young farmers’ council vice-president
Former Macra na Feirme president Seán Finan was re-elected as vice-president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) last week.
Having announced the election of a new board for the 2019-21 presidential mandate last Friday, June 28, CEJA revealed that Belgian farmer Jannes Maes was re-elected for a second term as president.
Finan was among the four vice-presidents to be elected, alongside: Samuel Masse from France; Simon Wancke from Sweden; and Doris Letina from Slovenia.
The election took place during CEJA’s General Assembly, held at Hamra Farm in Tumba, Sweden, which is CEJA’s sponsor DeLaval’s innovation, testing, and exhibition centre.
Speaking after the announcement, Finan said: “I’m delighted to be re-elected as a CEJA vice-president for the next two years.
“As young farmers, we face many challenges in the short term which will determine our future farming careers including Brexit, Mercosur, climate change and CAP reform. “I look forward to working with the CEJA president Jannes Maas and fellow vice-presidents at an EU level as we lobby and advocate on young farmer issues.”
In his speech, Finan said that CAP needs to support young farmers through “progressive targeted supports” which are adequately funded to deliver on the ambition set out by CEJA and European Commission regarding generational renewal.
The CAP budget needs to be maintained or enhanced and in CEJA we will continue to lobby for that. “We cannot be sold out by the EU in a bad Mercosur deal which will be detrimental to Irish and EU young beef farmers in times of huge uncertainty with Brexit,” Finan concluded.
Macra na Feirme national president Thomas Duffy welcomed the re-appointment, stating: “We are very glad to congratulate Seán Finan and see him re-elected.
“Seán has done a wonderful job as CEJA vice-president over the last two years.
“We wish him the best of luck for the next two years and know he’ll continue doing great work for Irish young farmers at a European level,” Duffy said.
