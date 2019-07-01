French president remarks Mercosur deal is ‘a good agreement’

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has responded to the draft political agreement of a trade deal between the EU and the South American countries that make up the Mercosur, according to a European News publication.

An article published on Euronews noted that President Macron – described the deal reached between the European Union and the Mercosur group of South American countries – as a “good agreement”.

The publication noted that – despite the deal containing an agreement on the importation of 99,000t of South American beef to the EU – President Macron said the deal meets “key French demands”.

The French president made the comments on Saturday, June 29. Following the announcement, it was outlined that the EU is the “first major partner to strike a trade pact with Mercosur”, a bloc comprising of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

President Macron added: “The accord has protected European geographical origin certification for food products.”

He also welcomed the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement, saying: “This helped maintain support for the accord among the G20 nations with the exception of the US”.