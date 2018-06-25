Final tranche of the Burren Programme opens for applications

The final tranche of the Burren Programme has opened for applications from interested farmers, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has confirmed.

The programme – which is targeted at farmers with species-rich grazed habitats in the Burren – is one of a suite of locally-led schemes being rolled out by the department as part of its Rural Development Programme (RDP).

Commenting on the scheme, the minister said: “My department, through its Rural Development Programme, has funded farming in the Burren region for many years and the current Burren scheme is central to meeting our common objectives of conserving the unique heritage, environment and communities of this unique area.

I had an opportunity last year to take part in one of the farm walks organised as part of the Winterage Weekend and can see that the Burren project is an excellent example of an innovative locally-led project under our Rural Development Programme.

“I would like to congratulate the Burren team and the participating farmers on a scheme which ensures that agricultural activity is undertaken with regard to the local heritage and environmental priorities, and which has fostered a palpable sense of community pride.

“We look forward to working with them on developing this project into the future,” he said.

Application forms are available on the department’s website. Meanwhile, the deadline for applications closes on July 6, 2018.