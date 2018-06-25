High-temperature warning issued for the entire country

A Status Yellow weather warning for high temperatures has been issued for the entire country by Met Eireann this morning (Monday, June 25).

Temperatures are forecast to hit 27º in places today, while values are expected to exceed that later in the week. Issued at 6:00am this morning, the warning is set to remain in place until 9:00pm on Friday, June 29.

Today will be very warm with spells of hazy sunshine, the Irish meteorological office added.

Temperatures may be a little lower in many coastal areas, due to refreshing onshore sea breezes; there will also be a risk of some patches of sea mist at times along parts of the north-west coast.

Overnight, conditions will be dry and mostly clear. Patchy high cloud and a few shallow mist or fog patches may form towards dawn. Temperatures will range between 12º and 16º in light variable breezes.

Conditions for both spraying and drying will be good this week, high temperatures and intense sunshine poses a risk of leaf scorch damage, Met Eireann outlined.

Soil moisture deficits currently range from around 20mm to 40mm in the north-west of the country; however, there are drought or near-drought conditions over Leinster – with soil moisture deficits of 65mm to 80mm.

Growth is set to become even more restricted this week due to the dry conditions and high temperatures.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be very warm or hot alongside spells of hazy sunshine. There will be a possibility of a few showers, but most places are set to remain dry.

Temperatures are set to hit as high as 28º during the day, while values will drop to around 11º at night time.

Tomorrow night is forecast to be close and humid, with some clear spells may mix with some patches of shallow mist also.

Outlook

Continuing, Met Eireann explained that conditions will remain sunny between Wednesday and Friday; but the sunshine is likely to be hazy in nature at times, due to some high clouds.

Daytime temperatures are set to remain in the mid to high twenties in the main; values will be a little lower in coastal areas, with afternoon sea breezes.

The nights will be close and humid too, with overnight temperatures – at their lowest – remaining similar to those experienced earlier in the week, according to Met Eireann.