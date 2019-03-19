Final call for entries to Glanbia’s €5,000 CalfLife photo competition

Have you snaps that capture the excitement around the calving season? Glanbia Connect is looking for such pictures as part of this year’s edition of the CalfLife photo competition.

The top prize up for grabs in the competition is a Milk Bar mobile 50-calf feeder with a claimed retail value of €3,500.

The closing date for entries is this Sunday, March 24.

How can I enter?

To upload your photo; click on the link attached here. You can enter as many photos as you like.

Tag your photo on social media with the hashtag #CalfLife and tag @GlanbiaConnect.

Email your entry to: [email protected]

The top prize (pictured below) comes mounted on a galvanised trailer.

Ad-ons include a 45cm-diameter opening and a manual leveller to ensure an even ﬂow of milk to all teats.

Milk Bar mobiles have no pipes or tubes to clog and trap bacteria and are described as being very easy to clean.

Also up for grabs is a pallet of GAIN calf feed (42 bags). The winning entrant can choose from any one of GAIN’s calf feed range, each optimised for the growth of your calves at each stage of their development.

There will be 10 runner-up prizes to be given away also.

The gallery below is a sample of the entries submitted so far:

Safety comes first

When taking a photo of livestock, always remember that safety comes first. Please be extremely careful when taking your CalfLife images.

Remember to be very careful around calves when cows are present. Animals can be unpredictable so take your shots from behind a gate or barrier. Even the quietest cow can attack if she feels her calf is in danger.

How the competition works

Get your entries in before the closing date this Sunday, March 23.

After the closing date, a public vote on will open on the Glanbia Agribusiness Facebook page.

There will be 1 overall winner of the competition and 10 runners up.