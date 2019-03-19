IFA: TB Forum ‘ignoring farmer issues’

The handling of the TB Forum by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been criticised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which says the forum is “ignoring issues raised by farmers”.

Pat Farrell, the association’s animal health chairperson, accused the department of frustrating the efforts of farmers to address issues surrounding TB.

He also highlighted that the IFA is the largest financial contributor to the TB Forum, and argued that the association agreed to take part under the assumption that the “key issues” would be tackled.

The IFA agreed to participate on the understanding it would provide farmers with the opportunity to have the key issues impacting on our livelihoods addressed. We are the single largest contributor to the programme, providing €54 million annually, directly and indirectly.

The IFA said that, following six meetings of the forum, these issues – which are around compensation and support payments for farmers – remain to be addressed, adding that Minister Michael Creed has had them “consistently highlighted” to him.

“Despite the commitments given by the minister, the TB Forum is functioning as a vehicle for the department, but is ignoring the issues raised by farmers,” claimed Farrell.

He also claimed that the most recent interim report of the forum’s findings primarily details additional controls and sanctions, but made no references to compensation for farmers – something that, he said, “gives a very clear insight into the intentions of the minister and his officials”.

Farrell argued that these financial issues needed to be addressed before discussion starts on further policy measures.

“Farmers’ direct contribution to the TB Forum has increased by over €5 million since 2012, while that of the Government and EU has reduced over time,” claimed Farrell.