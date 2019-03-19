Milder conditions in store for country this week

This week will see generally mild conditions, but there will be a wet and breezy day on Friday which will be followed by cooler, brighter and more showery conditions at the weekend, according to Met Eireann.

Today, Tuesday, March 19, will start as a cloudy and damp day with patchy rain and drizzle. However, the afternoon will see drier and brighter conditions prevail and some sunshine will break through also.

Highest temperatures of 11° of 15° in light to moderate west to south-west breezes, according to the national forecaster.

Tonight will see the north and west of the country remaining mostly cloudy with patches of light rain and drizzle. There will be some scattered incidents of mist and fog also.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 5° to 9° with light to moderate south-westerly breezes.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be a mostly dry day but cloudy overall. There will be occasional patches of light rain and drizzle, mainly along Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures will range from 12° to 16° with light to moderate south-westerly breezes, freshening near north-west coasts during the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be mild and misty with a few patches of drizzle, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties.

Lowest temperatures on Wednesday night will range from 8° to 10°. Light to moderate south-westerly breezes will continue with fresh and gusty winds being experienced near north-west coasts.

Thursday will be another mainly cloudy day with the exception of some limited bright, sunny spells in parts of Munster and Leinster. Patchy drizzle will be largely confined to Connacht and west Ulster. Top temperatures will range from 11° to 15° with light to moderate southwest breezes.