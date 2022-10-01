Farming for Nature (FFN) has organised two farm walks taking place next week, inviting visitors to a regenerative agriculture farm in Co. Clare and a family dairy farm in Limerick.

Fergal Smith is one of the main drivers behind Moyhill Community Farm, a mixed-stock and horticulture enterprise in Co. Clare. Anyone interested in farming for nature is invited to attend the farm walk on Monday, October 3, at 2:00p.m.

The regenerative agriculture farm is currently home to a small herd of six cows and ten sheep, however more animal enterprises are brought in each year to regenerate the soil.

The main enterprise of the 66ac farm comprises two no-dig market gardens, according to FFN. Three pigs have also been used on the farm to clear rough land over the past seven years. Moyhill Community Farm. Image source: FFN

Moyhill Community Farm plans to bring laying hens to the farm next to increase the livestock herd, while following a holistic management whereby all animals are moved daily.

A total of 26,000 trees have been planted on the farm so far in an agro-foresty system including windbreaks, hedgerows and alleyways. Moyhill Community Farm also runs a turkey enterprise for Christmas with 160 birds being reared this year.

All farm sales are made through direct selling models including markets, farm shops and local restaurants. To maintain a strong connection to the local community, internships and open work days are offered on the farm.

Korean Natural Farming

Dairy farmer Thomas Stack from Co. Limerick took over the family farm in 2012, and transitioned to organic farming four years ago when he adopted a method called Korean Natural Farming.

In this farming method, indigenous micro-organisms (IMO) are used to improve soil quality so that a high output can be maintained without the use of herbicides or pesticides.

Creating IMO solutions highly rich in nutrients and enzymes, Thomas sprays these solutions on the land while working in tune with the nutrient cycle of the plants.

According to the dairy farmer, these microbes are hardly visible:

“The only way you can see them is under the microscope and they’re the most powerful thing in the world…to see how they have transformed my farm in a year and a half – it’s mind-blowing.”

Thomas, who regularly invites others interested in this farming system to visit his farm, will host a farm walk on Saturday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m.