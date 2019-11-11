‘Festival of Farming and Food’ to mark Science Week

Teagasc has organised a number of events over the coming days for Science Week (November 10-17) under the programme of the ‘Festival of Farming and Food’.

Science week will see some 30 events take place across eight counties, with Teagasc’s ‘festival’ forming part of this series.

The programme of events incorporates the overall theme of this year’s Science Week, which is climate change.

Teagasc has produced a publication entitled ‘Agriculture and Climate Change – Your Essential Fact Pack’, which will be distributed at the forthcoming events.

“There is so much comment from different sources on the role of agriculture in climate change that it can be confusing; so, in this fact pack, we explain some of the basic facts in an easy-to-read style,” said Prof, Frank O’Mara.

Teagasc will also be supplying attendees at these events with native tree saplings and native wildflower seed papers for attendees to bring home and plant in their gardens.

Many of the of events will be targeted at school students and careers in science; however, several other events will also be aimed at the general public.

This evening, Monday, November 11, from 6:30pm, at Teagasc Grange in Meath, Teagasc and the EU Health and Food Safety Office will jointly host a public lecture entitled ‘Antibiotics, Animal Health and Climate Action’, which will be chaired by Helen McEntee, the Minister of State for European Affairs.

On Thursday, November 14, at Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork, TV presenter Kathriona Devereux will host a ’60 Minute Science’ event entitled ‘Feeding the Future: the Science of Sustainability and Climate Change’.

That same day, at Blanchardstown Library in Dublin, at the ‘Slice of Life’ event, attendees will meet with researchers from Teagasc Ashtown.

“Teagasc staff and students from research, advisory and education have embraced the challenges to create a unique programme of fun and informative events around the country,” said Catriona Boyle, the project leader for the week of events.

This is the largest-scale programme of events we have ever run for Science Week and we look forward to welcoming attendees to all of our events.

The Festival of Farming and Food events are free to attend, being sponsored by the Science Foundation Ireland and Teagasc.

For more information on these events, click here. The Teagasc ‘fact pack’ can be viewed here.