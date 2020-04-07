FBD: Farmer customers with Covid-19 to be provided with €500 FRS vouchers

FBD is introducing a new initiative to financially assist its farm customers affected by a Covid-19 diagnosis, the insurance provider has announced.

In a statement today, Tuesday, April 7, FBD revealed that upon diagnosis, and if a farmer is unable to work, a Farm Relief Service (FRS) voucher of €500 will be provided to assist in keeping farms operational during this busy period.

This will be subject to terms and conditions, with a limit of €200,000 on funds, the insurance provider noted. This equates to 400 farmer clients struck down with the coronavirus.

FBD Insurance is supported by FRS and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in the initiative.

FBD farm customers who have contracted Covid-19 and as a result cannot continue with their daily work, should contact their local FBD Insurance branch by phone or email [email protected], the company said.

The farmer must be medically certified with Covid-19 and unable to work;

The farmer must be a current FBD Farm Policy Holder;

Validation of the test result (email or photo of result) must be provided. FBD Insurance

reserve the right to request additional information to validate voucher payment;

reserve the right to request additional information to validate voucher payment; The farmer must obtain the services of FRS to complete farm duties for minimum

duration of one week;

duration of one week; FBD will remit the payment of the voucher amount directly to FRS. The farmer will pay

any balance to FRS directly;

any balance to FRS directly; Only one voucher is available per Farm business;

Application approved by FBD insurance in advance of service;

Fund amount of €200,000 will not be exceeded. Terms conditions of financial support:

John Cahalan, chief commercial officer of FBD said “Through this meaningful voucher initiative, FBD is committed to supporting our customers through this event.

“While our branches are closed for walk in customers, we remain open for business providing excellent customer service and customer support, despite the challenging environment.

“We urge customers to continue to phone their local branch or visit our website with any queries they may have.