FBD has announced that it has appointed a new permanent chief financial officer (CFO) who will take office from January 1 next year.

Following the announcement last December that John O’Grady will retire from the role of CFO on December 31 this year, FBD has now said the Kate Tobin will take over the role from that point.

She will also become the executive director of the group at the same time.

Tobin is currently the chief underwriting officer and a member of the FBD executive management team.

Advertisement

FBD said that Tobin has an “impressive track record” in the insurance sector.

Prior to joining FBD in 2017, she held a number of senior management roles with Zurich Insurance Group, both locally and at group level, including the role of chief underwriting officer for Zurich’s general insurance business. Kate Tobin

Tobin is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland.

Commenting on the new appointment, Tomás Ó Midheach, FBD CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Kate Tobin to the board and as chief financial officer and executive director.

“She brings with her a level of experience and perspective that will be of significant benefit to FBD in the years ahead. I look forward to her contribution over the coming period and I wish her every success in the role.”

Ó Midheach also thanked O’Grady for his tenure in the role, saying: “He has played a fundamental part in our journey and I wish him and his family the very best on his retirement.”

Advertisement

Liam Herlihy, chairperson of the group, said: “Kate Tobin is a high-calibre new appointment to the board. She has played a valuable role as chief underwriting officer of FBD and I very much look forward to what she will undoubtedly bring in this new and challenging role.”

Commenting on the conclusion of O’Grady term as CFO and executive director, Herlihy said: “John has been a key member of the board and executive management team that saw FBD navigate through the challenges of Covid-19 and the return of the group to sustainable profitability.”