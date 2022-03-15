The price and availability of fertiliser is being discussed on farms across the country at the moment as the knock on effect of the conflict in Ukraine begins to be felt across the EU.

The latest episode of Farmland, produced by Agriland Media, which will be broadcast at 7:00p.m today (March 15), will feature a sit-down interview with the managing director of Grassland Agro, Liam Woulfe.

Woulfe outlines why farmers who have not spoken to, or made arrangements with, their local merchants or co-ops may run into difficulty in the coming weeks when it comes to securing fertiliser.

He also gives some insight into the scheduled shipments of fertiliser due to arrive in Ireland in the short term.

Meanwhile, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan, will also appear on the programme, to discuss details of a proposal which the IFA is currently drawing up, aimed at helping pig farmers survive the current crisis in the sector. IFA president, Tim Cullinan speaking on Farmland

Agriland editor, Stella Meehan, will also be joined by president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Assocation (ICMSA) Pat McCormack, to discuss the relevance of reducing dairy emissions particularly given the uncertain times we now find ourselves in.

