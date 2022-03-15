The price of fertiliser has more than doubled over the course of 12 months, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Agricultural Price Indices for January 2022 show that the cost of fertiliser has jumped by 127% compared to the same month in the previous year.

The agricultural output price indices measure trends in the price of produce sold by farmers, while input price indices show trends in the prices paid by farmers for goods and services.

CSO

The data shows that the monthly input price is up 5.5% compared to December 2021, while the monthly output index has fallen marginally by 0.1%.

The CSO explained that this means the resulting agricultural terms of trade index has decreased by 5.3% since December.

On an annual basis, the agricultural input price index increased by 26.4% in January 2022 compared with January 2021. The agricultural output price index increased by 16.9% in January 2022 compared with January 2021

The input data shows that the overall price of fertiliser has increased by almost 22% in a month. Straight fertiliser is up nearly 26% in a month and 170% when compared to January 2021.

The price of compound fertiliser has jumped by a fifth when January’s index is compared to the previous month.

Energy costs increased by nearly 32% and motor fuel prices jumped by 37% from January 2021. The price of feed rose by 3.3% in the month and by over 18% in a year. Agricultural Input Price Index for January 2022. Image Source: CSO

The CSO output index shows that milk prices are up by nearly 30% on January 2021.

Cattle prices have increased by 10.5% in a year but have dropped slightly compared to December 2021. Sheep were up by almost 12% on the January 2021 price.

Pig prices dropped by over 8% compared to January 2021; the monthly index also shows that producer prices fell by 1.5% from December.