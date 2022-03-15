Throughout March, Bord Bia has said that it will leverage the global celebrations around St. Patrick’s Day to launch a programme of targeted trade engagements and promotional campaigns across 18 countries.

From Dubai to Dusseldorf, through its network of international offices, Bord Bia will bring a taste of Ireland to the world by coordinating promotional activities and events aimed at consumers, retailers, trade and foodservice operators.

In 2021 Irish food and drink exports reached over 180 countries across the globe and were valued at €13.5 billion, an increase of 4% on 2020.

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said: “This year, Bord Bia’s St. Patrick’s Day global campaign provides an invaluable opportunity to tell the great story of the Irish food and drink industry on an international stage.

“Our industry has shown remarkable resilience and solidarity in the face of the challenging trading environment brought about by Covid-19 over the last two years, all of which has had a huge impact on the retail and foodservice sectors.

“This international programme of events for St. Patrick’s Day will further help to support the sector and highlight the quality of our unique offering to a global audience.”

St. Patrick’s Day programme for U.S

In the US, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will present a hamper of Origin Green verified Irish food and drink products to the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and vice president Kamala Harris during his visit to the White House on St. Patrick’s Day.

In addition to these activities, leading U.S multinational retailer Whole Foods Market is holding an ‘Ode to Ireland’ Irish spirits promotion in its 147 stores across the country.

The Bord Bia hamper details for the White House visit:

Advertisement

Ballymaloe;

Burren Smokehouse;

Butlers Chocolates;

Cooleeney Cheese;

Five Farms Cream Liqueur;

Flahavan’s;

Folláin;

Keogh’s Crisps;

Kerrygold Butter / cheese;

Lakeshore Mustard;

Lily O’Briens Chocolates;

Silke Irish Whiskey.

UK

Irish produce will be showcased to over 30,000 people at the Lord Mayor of London’s official St. Patrick’s Day consumer event at Trafalgar Square.

Irish beef ambassador, chef and TV personality, Anna Haugh, will serve a range of Irish food produce, including beef and seafood, at Bord Bia’s Irish themed pop-up food site.

St. Patrick’s Day in Europe

During the month of March, Irish beef promotions are taking place across well-known grocery retailers in Italy, France, Luxembourg, the Nordics and Spain.

The largest of these promotions in Europe will take place in Germany, targeting millions of consumers across 4,000 Netto stores and 2,000 Edeka stores around the country.

Additionally, Bord Bia has coordinated a Chefs’ Irish Beef Club ‘Beef Lab’ campaign in several European markets. The Beef Lab concept involves the collaboration of influencers and Michelin-starred chefs to create new or innovative twists on Irish beef recipes.

In Italy, Bord Bia is doing a takeover of public transport from March until May with Quality Assured beef advertising campaigns, tailored to St. Patrick’s Day, displayed across buses, trams and billboards in Bologna, Milan and Rome.

Southeast Asia

Bord Bia is collaborating with the largest importer of Irish seafood in Vietnam to deliver a St. Patrick’s Day-themed event in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s commercial capital.

In the Philippines, Bord Bia will lead a trade masterclass targeting food service and hotel industry food buyers and chefs. Last week, in Japan, Bord Bia represented Ireland at the FoodEx 2022 trade show in Tokyo.

FoodEx is Japan’s largest and most international food expo and attracts trade buyers and media from our priority sectors in the Japanese market, namely meat, dairy, seafood and beverages.