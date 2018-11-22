FarmLand – Episode 12

Tonight (Thursday, November 22) on FarmLand, beef and Brexit take centre stage as two of the most topical issues to hit Irish agriculture this week.

Independent senator in the Seanad, lecturer and former president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Ian Marshall explains why he believes, as everyone watches the Brexit narrative unfold, a second referendum on the UK’s withdrawal becomes “more likely”.

The dairy farmer from Co. Armagh also urges the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to row in behind the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement for the sake of farmers and agri-businesses in Northern Ireland.

The farmer outlines why, for all intents and purposes, the tabled withdrawal document “delivers for Northern Ireland”.

Plus, as fears over the future of the beef sector in Ireland continue to escalate, Cormac Healy, the director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) addresses ongoing concerns over price.

Our reporter Breifne O’Brien also reports from this week’s Beef Plan Group public meeting in Co. Cavan where he caught up with Eamon Corley, co-founder of the newly-formed Beef Plan Group 2018-2015, to find out the latest developments on the new entity’s membership.