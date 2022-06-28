The first of two farm walks this week, organised by Farming for Nature (FFN), invites visitors to a 9ac chemical-free horticulture farm in Ballymore, Co. Westmeath.

FFN ambassador Kate Egan runs a farm that is dedicated to biodiversity and permaculture, with the aim of achieving climate resilience and enhanced wildlife in all parts of the farm.

While the farm walk had previously been planned for early June, the event was rescheduled and will now take place this Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2:00p.m.

Kate planted native trees on her farm, as well as a forest garden, using the principles of permaculture to manage food production more sustainably. She commented:

“Our first priority is offering a sanctuary, providing an oasis for wildlife.”

She manages the lawn around her house as a wildflower meadow and planted pollinator-friendly flowers to enhance biodiversity. Kate also recently started digging a pond. FFN ambassador, Kate Egan on her farm in Co. Westmeath. Image source: FFN

Kate manages hens, ducks and geese on the farm, and usually sells her produce – vegetables, fruits and flowers – at a local market.

While the farm is currently on a break from commercial food production; workshops, camping and community events are available.

Kate’s farm is a good example of what can be achieved in terms of habitat building and yield production in a short amount of time, according to FFN.

Mixed-stock farm

The second farm walk this week will take visitors to the 214ac mixed-livestock farm of Kim and Mireille McCall this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2:00p.m in Calverstown, Co. Kildare.

The couple manages a herd of 75 pedigree suckler cows and a flock of approximately 80 sheep, as well as a few pigs in the summer months.

Artificial fertilisers and pesticides are not used on the McCall’s farm. Their careful and balanced land management has resulted in an ideal situation for nature and biodiversity, according to Kim.

“Farming for Nature – not against it,” he explained.

Kim acknowledges that sustainable farming is not easy, particularly trying to maintain profitable. However, if land is managed within its capacity, it is very doable, he added. FFN ambassador Kim McCall. Image source: FFN

Their mixed-stock farm includes a wide range of habitats such as wetlands; woodlands; wet and dry grasslands; old buildings and walls.

Kim is concerned about changes in the rural landscape, in particular the loss of wetlands to forestry, as we try to increase carbon sequestration, a potentially worrying trade-off in his opinion, FFN said.

There is a wide range of ambassador farmers who are set to host farm walks this year, covering a variety of sectors including tillage; dairy; forestry; mixed-stock; and high-nature value farming.

Visitors are charged €10 to attend a farm walk, however, as a not-for-profit initiative, all proceeds will be circulated back into the farming community.