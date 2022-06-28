The European Confederation of Agricultural, Rural and Forestry Contractors (CEETTAR) has proposed a tractor driving licence which is recognised across the EU.

Despite being harmonised according to EU road safety regulations, CEETTAR said that there is currently no EU driving licence for tractors or agricultural machines.

It explained that this presents challenges for the free movement of services and employees across borders and can also impact road safety.

CEETTAR said that there are differences in the age limit for obtaining a licence and speed limits related to the type of licence and activity across EU countries.

In a position paper, it noted that there are no maximum speed limits for agricultural and non-agricultural activities in Ireland and Belgium.

The minimum age in most countries, including Ireland, to acquire a licence for agricultural activities is 16 years.

CEETTAR said that EU member states should be given the choice whether to retain their existing national driving licences or implement the new T-driving licence.

It said that if a member state chooses to implement the new licence it should be mandatory for everyone driving such machines on roads.

The proposal outlines that a member state will have to accept a driver with an EU driving licence, regardless of what activity the machines are used for.

The organisation estimates that around 6.3 million vehicles in the EU would require a T-licence, including 92,500 in Ireland.

CEETTAR has proposed a two-tier (T1 and T) driving licence for agriculture and forestry machinery.

The ‘T1’ licence is aimed at “small farming activities, feed loading machines and cattle farms”. Vehicles covered by such a licence would have a weight limit of 20 tonnes.

The ‘T’ licence, which includes “yellow machines” , would be recommended for heavier and faster vehicles.

Both licences would require the driver to be 16-years-old and vehicles would have a maximum construction speed of 40 km/h.

Member states could allow speeds up to 60 km/h for national use.

CEETTAR said that the driving licence would be valid for both agriculture and non-agriculture work.

“It is permitted to acquire an EU T-driving licence by proven experience together with the driver having an EU driving licence for a car,” it explained.

“Work is currently undergone at EU level to harmonise regulation for machines produced and imported to the EU.

“It makes sense to have a harmonised driving licence for these harmonised machines, because the same risks exist on a road in Germany as in the Netherlands,” CEETTAR stated.