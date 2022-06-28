Base prices for lambs coming into this week have eased a further 10-20c/kg on late last week.

In what has been a stark turn of events in the space of a fortnight, lamb prices continue to tumble into this week.

As reported by Agriland, this time last week, cuts of 10-20c/kg were seen – with prices back by up to 30c/kg on the week previous.

Then midway through last week, further rumbles of cuts were doing the rounds and turned into reality, with a further 30-40c/kg wiped off lamb prices.

At the start of this week, meat processing plants have eased base prices for lambs by a further 10-20c/kg since the later part of last week.

As a result, in the space of a fortnight, factories have cut lamb prices anywhere from 70-80c/kg.

Kildare Chilling is now on a base price of €7.40/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus – back 10c/kg.

Irish Country Meats has eased its offering for lambs by 20c/kg to now stand at a base price of €7.30/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

Quality assured lambs are moving at €7.40-7.50/kg across factories.

This is leaving prices at the top end of the market ranging from €7.50/kg up to €7.60/kg in general with deals above this level also reported.

The cull ewe trade however, remains in a strong position, with factories quoting €4.00/kg and deals being done to €4.30/kg.