The mart is the place to send lambs, as processors “shamelessly” slash lamb prices, according to Sean McNamara.

Sean, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said that sheep farmers are furious following the move by processors to slash lamb prices over the past two weeks.

Adding to this, Sean explained: “Wiping 70c/kg off the price of lambs is an absolute disgrace.

“Sheep farmers are relying on prices to stay at a reasonable level to have any chance of coping with input costs that have now reached eye-watering levels.

“Processors know this, and what’s more, consumers know this; food cannot be produced for half nothing,” he said.

“Unjustified price cuts like these are a shameless way to treat primary producers who are doing their level best to keep their heads above water.

“Processors should be doing everything in their power to protect the livelihoods of their suppliers, not drive them to the wall.

“I cannot see how sheep farmers will be able to maintain production and keep up the level of supplies the factories are looking for.

“Farmers should continue to look to the marts when selling where possible. With the Eid al-Adha festival coming up, there will be plenty of competition ringside for lambs .”