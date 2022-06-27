Teagasc has today (Monday, June 27) announced Sheila Quinn as the new manager of its ConnectEd programme.

She will lead the development and delivery of the programme, which provides training and knowledge-exchange initiatives to the wider agri-food sector.

Sheila Quinn has over 20 years’ experience managing the delivery of national training programmes. In previous roles, she worked in rural development and led the Teagasc staff-training programme.

Commenting on her appointment, Sheila Quinn said: “I am delighted to have this opportunity and look forward to developing relationships, and providing solutions to our agri-food stakeholders.”

Her new responsibilities will include the expansion of e-learning programmes within the knowledge transfer outreach and innovation department at Teagasc. As manager, she will also co-design industry training programmes and networking events.

The ConnectEd programme was designed to provide businesses and professionals, working with the agri-food sector, structured access to Teagasc research; education; knowledge resources; and online tools.

Announcing the appointment, head of the Teagasc KT outreach and innovation department, Mark Gibson said:

“This is an important appointment for Teagasc as we continue to expand our education and online services to the wider agricultural sector. Sheila Quinn brings a wealth of experience to the role.”

Teagasc director of knowledge transfer, Stan Lalor commented on the importance of the ConnectEd platform in continuing to develop the training and support services to agricultural professionals and other stakeholders.

He also highlighted and welcomed the wealth of experience and skills that Sheila Quinn will bring to the role.