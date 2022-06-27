There is “huge potential” for the development of bioenergy in the midlands, however, the lack of technological infrastructure in the area needs to be a priority, Sinn Féin TD for Longford-Westmeath, Sorca Clarke has said.

Connectivity is vital to attract companies that would have the potential to participate in the Midlands Bioenergy Development Project, according to Deputy Clarke.

The project aims to encourage the development of new bioenergy start-ups in the midlands. It is coordinated and implemented by the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA), and co-funded by the government’s National Just Transition Fund (JTF).

Deputy Clarke was speaking after the recent in-person launch of the project at the Tuar Ard Arts and Enterprise Centre in Moate, Co. Westmeath.

Project launch

The event was the first of a series of engagements with project stakeholders, including bioenergy business advisors; county councils; local enterprise boards; and representatives of the education and training-board sector.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett gave the government’s key note address. Just Transition commissioner, Kieran Mulvey also spoke at the project launch. L-r: Tom Shanahan, Offaly County Council; Sarah Morgan, Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan; Kieran Mulvey, Just Transition commissioner; Minister Hackett; Paddy Phelan, IrBEA president; Pádraic Ó hUiginn, project executive; Seán Finan, IrBEA CEO; Pat Gallagher, CEO Westmeath County Council; Noel Gavigan, IrBEA technical Executive; Dr. Isabella Donnelly, regional coordinator and Westmeath county mentor, Sustainable Energy Communities. Image source: IrBEA

The project seeks to connect the bioenergy sector with state supports to create business and job opportunities through training and mentoring in the midlands JTF region.

Potential apprenticeships in the bioenergy sector were also addressed at the event, according to Deputy Clarke who attended the in-person launch. She commented:

“There is an opportunity, particularly around the midlands, to have an apprenticeship model for bioenergy that is actually based in the area. Instead of sending people to Cork, Waterford or Donegal, there needs to be an academic facility in the midlands.

“Investment is needed to ensure there is enough capacity to take in apprentices in the area,” according to Deputy Clarke.

Bioenergy potential

The development of bioenergy involves matters such as energy costs and security; local enterprise; climate action; environment; agriculture; and transport, project executive, Pádraic Ó hUiginn said.

“For the midlands’ communities covered by the JTF, bioenergy offers an opportunity to renew and adapt technical and business skills and know-how in energy supply and the needs of energy users.

“Bioenergy covers a number of technology types and can provide sustainable and renewable substitutes for fossil fuels in electricity, heat and transport,” according to Ó hUiginn.

He added that proven technologies are already available and deployed in other EU member states, as well as in Ireland.

The Midlands Bioenergy Development Project aims to achieve the following benefits:

Innovation: The project will assist the development of new green-energy businesses, which will provide employment opportunities and drive local supply chains;

The project will assist the development of new green-energy businesses, which will provide employment opportunities and drive local supply chains; Economic sustainability: The project will assist companies and individuals seeking to establish sustainable enterprises;

The project will assist companies and individuals seeking to establish sustainable enterprises; Social : The business start-ups will maintain the fabric of rural communities in the midlands, which are impacted by the transition from peat and power generation;

: The business start-ups will maintain the fabric of rural communities in the midlands, which are impacted by the transition from peat and power generation; Environmental: Business start-ups will produce sustainable bioenergy focused on environmental protection, and in compliance with the Renewable Energy Directive II.

The IrBEA plans to hold localised meetings at the end of this year, seeking potential enterprises in the region to apply for mentoring and training as part of the project.