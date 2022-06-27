Afforestation payments have decreased from €108.2 million in 2010 to €62.3 million in 2021 according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today (June 27).

The figures represent a 42% decline in the number of payments offered over the course of the past 11 years.

Co. Cork received the most funding through afforestation payments at €8.2 million, followed by Kerry at €5.1 million and Clare at €4.8 million.

The statistics come following calls from organisations representing the forestry sector, to increase Ireland’s afforestation targets to at least 10,000ha/year, to help the country meet its climate targets by 2050.

Forest roads payments

Forest roads payments also declined significantly, dropping from €4.2 million in 2011 to just €2.9 million in 2021, and covered significantly less road. The payments covered 116km in 2011, however last year, only 73km was covered.

In 2011, these payments were the highest in counties Cork and Roscommon at €400,000 in both. However, over the course of the following ten years, the rate fell in both regions and stood at €300,000 and €200,000 respectively in 2021.

Advertisement

The figures show that Kerry was the largest recipient of forestry road payments last year, receiving €400,000.

Afforestation incentives

Forestry Industries Ireland (FII) recently called for urgent reform in the licensing and regulatory system to improve the financial incentives for forestry.

It stated that the current grants and premiums have not been attractive enough to encourage farmers and other landowners into afforestation, and stated that even a 10-20% increase would be insufficient.

The group called on Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett, to impress upon the Cabinet the importance of the issue.

Speaking at the time, director of FII Mark McCauly said: “There is conclusive evidence to demonstrate that the current incentives for forestry are not sufficient.”

“If the minister [Pippa Hackett] and this government are not willing to invest heavily in incentivising land use change into forestry (and fix the regulatory system), then they cannot stand over their commitment to climate change,” he concluded.