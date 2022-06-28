Lamb prices were back anywhere from €4-6/head at sales on Monday (June 27) but “the trade held better than expected in cases”.

Despite lamb prices being back, marts reported a firm demand for lambs, with heavier quality lambs making €165-170/head and above this level.

Looking to Kilkenny Mart first, the mart’s auctioneer George Candler reported an easing in lamb prices of €4-6/head in Kilkenny yesterday, and added that numbers were slightly back on last week, with 500 on offer in total.

Lamb prices peaked at €175/head, although many of those finished lambs traded from around €150/head up to €165-168/head.

Cull ewes traded from €60/head up to €198/head.

Sample lamb prices from Kilkenny:

Four at 54kg sold for €165/head or €3.06/kg;

Eight at 52kg sold for €161/head or €3.10/kg;

23 at 51kg sold for €163/head or €3.20/kg;

13 at 49kg sold for €164/head or €3.35/kg;

Five at 48kg sold for €157/head or €3.27/kg;

Nine at 47kg sold for €155/head or €3.30/kg;

10 at 46kg sold for €156/head or €3.39/kg;

12 at 45kg sold for €154/head or €3.42/kg.

In Ennis, Martin McNamara reported a strong entry of 700 sheep which he said were met with an “easier tone from last week, but the trade held better than expected”.

Many lots on the day exceeded €170/head with many still selling from €160/head up to €170/head.

In general, Martin said that lamb prices were back by €5/head on last Monday.

Cull ewes saw a good trade in Ennis, with fleshed ewes making around €2.00/kg. Prices topped €200 for heavy ewes.

Sample lamb prices from Ennis:

Nine at 49kg sold for €178/head or €3.63/kg;

Nine at 48.5kg sold for €170/head or €3.51/kg;

12 at 54kg sold for €168/head or €3.11/kg;

11 at 51.5kg sold for €166/head or €3.22/kg;

22 at 48kg sold for €162/head or €3.37/kg;

12 at 47.5kg sold for €162/head or €3.41/kg;

11 at 48kg sold for €163/head or €3.39/kg.

In Athenry, similar to what was seen at other marts, many of those finished lambs traded from just over €150/head up to €168/head, with a few top-quality lambs selling above this level and over €170/head.

The trade for cull ewes continued its strong run of form, with prices breaking the €200/head mark once again at the Galway-based mart.