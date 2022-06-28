The National Dairy Show is set to return to an in-person setting for its 40th anniversary show in October.

The event will return to its usual home of Green Glen Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The confirmation of venue comes after some speculation in recent weeks regarding the future location of the show, due to uncertainty over whether the Millstreet venue would be available.

The organising committee of the National Dairy Show has welcomed the return to its usual setting, following virtual formats for the 2020 and 2021 shows, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Green Glens Arena has been home for the show since its first event in 1982.

This year’s show is penciled in for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, featuring a trade exhibition that will be open for the first time.

Speaking at the announcement of the event, National Dairy Show director Denis Kiely said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Millstreet this year.

“We expect a bumper show as the dairy industry is so strong and milk price is at record levels, which means there is a lot of positivity. The event promises to showcase all the latest in dairy technology and research,” Kiely added.

According to organisers, some of the highlights of this year’s shows will be the industries innovation award, machinery demos, industry meeting places and “the best dairy show cattle battling for the most prestigious dairy show competitions in Ireland”.

In related news, it was confirmed last week that one of the major players at the National Dairy Show, the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) will hold its National Open Day on July 7 on the farm of Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley, and their Ballytigue herd, in Co. Limerick.

“[Our] National Open Day presents a unique opportunity to view the tremendous breeding and efficient performance of the Ballytigue herd,” the IHFA said.

Results from the IHFA National Herds Competition 2022, sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds, will be announced as part of the open day.