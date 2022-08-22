A dairy farmer in Co. Limerick has said that a combination of regular soil testing and grassland management has allowed him to cut his nitrogen (N) use by a quarter.

Gearoid Maher, who is a Farming for Nature (FFN) ambassador, milks 80 purebred Friesian cows on his 80ha holding in Cappamore, of which 8.5ha is in forestry.

The animals graze from mid-March to the end of October, hay and silage are cut from the land and fed to the cattle during the winter months.

The land on the farm is a heavy clay type which requires careful management; the grazing season ranges from 220 to 240 days.

The farmer carries out regular soil tests to determine what specific nutrients are required in each field and at what exact quantity.

“I reduced my nitrogen use by approximately 25% on the farm last year as I now have the proper equipment,” Maher explained.

All slurry produced on farm is spread by low emissions slurry spreading (LESS) at a maximum rate of 2,500gallons/ac.

He has been gradually increasing the clover content in his grassland and has sown some multispecies grass swards on the farm.

This is aiming to improve the soil biology and reducing the amount of fertiliser needed in the future.

Maher, who is passionate about promoting biodiversity, has planted trees around his farm, along with an orchard, hedges and tree lines.

He is planning to thin the 20ac of forestry on his land in the coming years and then allow the cows dig up and graze the ground vegetation to help regenerate the forest floor.

Maher doesn’t believe in chasing targets, instead enjoying a slower pace of farming, to ensure that both his animals and nature thrive.

“The old rule of thumb was a cow to the acre and that has been my ethos all along. If I can farm a cow to the acre without pressure then that’s what I’ll do,” he explained.

The overall farm stocking rate on the east Limerick farm is 1.5 livestock units (LU)/ha, with the 80 cows having access to 100 cubicles.

Next Saturday, August 27, Maher will welcome visitors to his farm as part of a series of walks on the lands of Farming for Nature ambassadors.

The events allow farmers to showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices on their land.

Visitors will get an opportunity to view the habitats and species on the farms, the individual farming system and engage in a discussion on land management in support of nature.

The not-for-profit initiative will see all monies received from ticket sales circulated back into the farming community.