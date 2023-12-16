A farming business in the UK has been fined after a woman was killed after being butted several times by a cow.

Marian Clode, aged 61, was on a family walk in April of 2016 with the attack occurred on a public bridleway in Northumberland.

Clode died in hospital three days later.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Friday (December 15) J M Nixon & Son, Swinhoe Farm, of Belford, Northumberland pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £72,500 and ordered to pay £34,700 in costs.

Marian Clode. Source: HSE

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that, despite it being near the end of the Easter holidays, the business decided to move around 16 cows, together with a similar number of calves, along a popular bridlepath – a route taken by visitors to St Cuthbert’s Cave.

The HSE concluded that effective precautions were not in place to warn walkers of the impending herd, such as signage and lookouts.

The incident

On April 3, 2016, Clode and her family were out walking while cows made their way to a field in the opposite direction.

The farm workers involved in moving the cows were not aware of the oncoming family as they were at the rear of the herd, the HSE said.

The bridleway in Northumberland. Source: HSE

The route along the bridlepath was undulating meaning neither the farm workers nor the walkers were aware of each other until it was “too late”.

“Most of the family, including two young grandchildren, clambered over the barbed wire fence for cover but their grandmother, Marian Clode who was at the head of the group, was confronted by a cow at the front of the herd,” the HSE said.

“The cow butted her several times causing fatal injuries.”

The HSE said the company had failed to put in place a system of work that was safe and that there was a “lack of an appreciation” of the risk posed to any pedestrians or cyclists that might encounter cattle on the bridleway.

‘Completely avoidable’

In a family statement, Clode’s family said her death was “completely avoidable” which made coming to terms with their loss “even more difficult”.

“In the seconds we had to react, Marian, who was a little ahead, had the least time, but still managed to move to the side of the track and make herself as inconspicuous as possible, tucked against a wooden gate, beneath an overhanging tree.

“Despite this, Marian was attacked by the lead cow and suffered fatal injuries.

“In the immediate aftermath of the incident and in the months and now years which have passed, we believed Marian lost her life because of JM Nixon and Son’s failure to implement even the most basic safe systems of work.

“We are grateful to the HSE for successfully prosecuting this case, which after almost eight years brings us some closure, although Marian is never far from our thoughts. She was dearly loved and still so sadly missed.”

After the hearing, HSE inspector Jonathan Wills said: “This horrific tragedy during a family holiday could have been prevented.

“Had the company carefully planned the movement of cattle from their winter housing along a popular route used by walkers and cyclists and put sensible, inexpensive measures in place this incident would not have happened.

“Public knowledge – and concern – is increasing about how dangerous cattle can be. Farmers should not place cattle with calves in fields where members of the public have a legal right to walk. HSE will take action when legal duties are not followed.”