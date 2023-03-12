Farming and fostering can go hand in hand to great effect, according to Marie and Jimmy Barlow from Co. Galway, who have opened their homes and their hearts to two children long-term and 30 young people on shorter stays over the last 16 years.

The couple, who grew up as next door neighbours, built their home on their shared land. Marie, who is an architect, designed it and Jimmy built it. Some of their eight children also helped in its construction.

Their 120ac organic farm is on the Galway-Roscommon border. The farm has a small herd of rare-breed native Moiled cows as well as sheep and poultry, including geese, turkeys, ducks and chickens.

Marie focuses on the care of the poultry and the running of the registered abattoir while Jimmy looks after the livestock.

Their son Patrick, who is doing an apprenticeship, farms in partnership with Jimmy, and their daughter Brigid, a teacher who lives on the farm, also helps out. The other family members are scattered around the world.

“We have mainly fostered teenagers from inner-city Dublin and big towns,” said Marie, who is an ambassador for Fostering First Ireland.

“Living on a farm has a great therapeutic effect on them, being at one with the soil and nature.

“We have found Fostering First Ireland to be very supportive, providing a 24-hour out-of-hours back up,” said Marie, who now trains foster parents.

Advertisement

“There are 6,500 foster children in Ireland at present and that figure is increasing every day. In a lot of cases, placements can’t be found for children who are in bad situations. With refugees and homeless families, the situation is getting way worse,” she added.

Fostering Ireland

Marie helps out at the Fostering First stand at the National Ploughing Championships in a bid to boost the number of foster parents. She encourages other farm families to consider fostering.

“Farms are great places in which to bring up children,” she said.

“It is a huge change for children from the inner city to relocate to a rural setting but we have been very fortunate that they have always settled in and love being on the farm.

“Sometimes the teenagers have been a bit slow to leave their bedrooms and get off their Playstation, whereas the younger children love to be out with the animals straight away.

“The teens, though, aren’t very long about starting to interact on the farm and help out with chores.

“The children love the green fields and the lovely woodland walks. You see the improvements in them over the years. The move can help them out an awful lot. They really enjoy farm life.

“The children we have had over the years have been absolutely incredible. They have coped and adjusted and we have great fun with them. I have learned a lot from them. Fostering is hugely rewarding.

Advertisement

“We have a great relationship with the children we have fostered and we keep in contact with them, attending their children’s First Communion and Confirmation celebrations,” Marie said.

Marie and Jimmy are also hosts for Social Farming Ireland. They are looking forward to the arrival of a new group from the Brothers of Charity shortly for a 20-week placement on the farm.

The couple also recently completed the Fit Farmers’ lifestyle intervention in Glenamaddy, pioneered by nurse Laura Tully.

“The free programme was unreal. It motivated and inspired us. We are fitter and healthier, with enhanced mood. We feel a thousand times better,” Marie said.

“At 62, I’m fitter than I ever was, and there was also great social interaction. Laura was a brilliant teacher, better than any doctor.”

Brimful of energy, she continues to share the beauty of their farm setting with as many people as possible.