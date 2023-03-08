The empowerment of rural women is vital for the future sustainability of farming and the wider agri-food sector in Ireland, according to chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) farm family and social affairs committee Alice Doyle.

The chair stated that “despite the important role they play, women farmers’ contribution has traditionally been understated”.

However, she added that today (March 8), marks International Women’s Day 2023 and she wants to “fully recognise” the breadth of the role women play on the farm and in rural communities.

“It is so important for the future sustainability of farming and the wider agri-food sector that more women are empowered and supported to get involved in the sector.

“Rural women are an underutilised resource, and we need to introduce additional supports to encourage more women farmers to get involved,” she added.

According to Doyle, women are often the catalysts for social and economic change, for bringing new and innovative practices onto the farm or into the business, and for adding value through diversification on family farms.

However, she reiterated that supporting these women requires several types of support, not just economic, as obstacles to gender equality persist in the sector.

“There are a number of social and cultural barriers to women’s participation in agriculture that need to be addressed in order to effect change.

“We need to increase women’s visibility within the sector, to show younger women that there is a career for them in farming,” she concluded.

International Women’s Day, which is acknowledged globally, aims to celebrate the achievements of women and draw attention to gender equality issues such as discrimination, stereotypes, pay gaps and exclusion.

Speaking today, the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders’ Group (WASG) said that rural women are an “integral” part of the agricultural workforce, yet their contributions are so often undervalued.

Chair of the WASG and of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Mona O’Donoghue Concannon said the annual celebration is “a great opportunity” to recognise this.

“We as agri-food women very much welcome DAFM’s [Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s] recent Women in Agriculture conference as a first step to addressing the current gender and inclusivity challenges facing the sector.

“This work must continue from the ground up, bringing female farmers and business together at both regional and county level to attract women into food and farming,” she added.