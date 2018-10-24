Farmhouse shooting victim named as local agri contractor
The victim of last night’s shooting in a Cork farmhouse has been named locally, according to reports.
The man, identified as 58-year-old Derry Coakley, was reportedly an agricultural contractor from Macroom, according to RTE.
The shooting incident happened at around 11:40pm last night (Tuesday, October 23) in Macroom, Co. Cork.
It is understood that the alert was raised when the victim telephoned a neighbour who then contacted An Garda Siochana.
The contractor was being treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “The body of the man remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist will be notified.
“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been requested. An incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station.”
A man in his 60s was later arrested by investigating Gardai.
Gardai are appealing for anyone who has any information or who was in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10:30pm and 12:00am last night to contact Macroom Garda Station on: 026-20590; or the Garda Confidential line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.