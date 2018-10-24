Farmhouse shooting victim named as local agri contractor

The victim of last night’s shooting in a Cork farmhouse has been named locally, according to reports.

The man, identified as 58-year-old Derry Coakley, was reportedly an agricultural contractor from Macroom, according to RTE.

The shooting incident happened at around 11:40pm last night (Tuesday, October 23) in Macroom, Co. Cork.

The national news broadcaster reports that one line of inquiry purportedly being followed by Gardai is that the man was shot while operating his tractor and the shooting may be linked to his disposal of waste material in the Raleigh area.

It is understood that the alert was raised when the victim telephoned a neighbour who then contacted An Garda Siochana.

The contractor was being treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “The body of the man remains at the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist will be notified.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been requested. An incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station.”

A man in his 60s was later arrested by investigating Gardai.

The man in question is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, according to Gardai.