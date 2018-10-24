Appeal for information regarding Meath tractor theft

The owner of a tractor which was stolen from a farm in Co. Meath two weeks ago has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

The tractor – a John Deere 6320 SE, which was equipped with a post driver and loader with pallet forks – was taken from a yard in Kilshanroe, Enfield, Co. Meath, at 10:20pm on Wednesday, October 10.

Two weeks have past since the theft and the owner is urging anyone who came across a tractor matching the description of the one in question to contact Gardai.

A 631 John Deere loader and Vector post driver was attached to the machine when it was stolen.

The registration plate of the taken machine is 05-KE-5294. The stolen tractor has a number of distinguishing features; it has two LED lights on the front of the roof and the front mudguards have been removed.

Advertisement

In addition, the tyres on the front are brand new – while the back tyres are very worn, according to the owner of the tractor, Gerard Dempsey.

The tractor was spotted on CCTV cameras soon after it was stolen, but there have been no confirmed sightings of the machine since then, Dempsey told AgriLand.

The theft has of the tractor has put both Dempsey and his fencing business under significant pressure.