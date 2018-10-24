National Conference on Farm Safety and Health this Friday

The National Conference on Farm Safety and Health is being held by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) this Friday (October 26) in Co. Carlow.

Taking place in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow, the theme for this year’s event – which is free to attend – will be ‘Safe Farming in Challenging Times’.

The inspiration for the theme and title come from the fact that farming in Ireland, within the EU and across the world, is identified as one of the most challenging workplaces in terms of protecting ones safety, health and welfare.

Though improvements have been made, the agricultural sector, which employs around 6% of the Irish workforce, frequently accounts for up to 50% of workplace deaths.

According to organisers, the conference aims to “review current approaches to safety, health and welfare in farming and to help shape future actions to improve health and safety within this important sector in these challenging times”.

The event will run from 9:00am through to lunch time and is split into two sections following an opening address from HSA CEO Dr. Sharon McGuinness and Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen.

The first section will be chaired by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Joe Healy and will feature talks from: Teagasc director Prof. Gerry Boyle; Prof. Peter Lundqvist, of the Department of Work Science Alnarp, Sweden; and William Shorthall, of the IFA National Safety Executive.

Following a coffee break, the second section of the conference will be chaired by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack.

This will consist of inputs from: Prof. Jim Kinsella from UCD; Arthur Byrne, ESB Safety Department; Garda Eamonn Raleigh, PSV inspector at Thurles Garda Station; and FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2018 Daniel Hawthorne.

Finally, just before close of play, a Q&A session will be held by chief executive of Macra na Feirme Denis Duggan.

The programme is a joint prevention initiative organised by the HSA, Teagasc, the Farm Safety Partnership and FBD Trust.