FARM SMART: How farmers can make their lives easier through technology

AgriLand has teamed up with Herdwatch – a Co. Tipperary-based company – to bring you an informative and innovative three-part series – Farm Smart.

The series will showcase how life can be made easier around the farm – both for large scale, and indeed, small-scale enterprises.

The series will highlight how different farmers – from varying sized enterprises – use the available technology when it comes to paperwork and key management decisions.

Advancing technology is not just aimed at large scale operators; it has a place on smaller, traditional Irish farms. It covers all enterprises, including: beef; dairy; tillage; and sheep.

The series will combine a unique video diary of how farmers use the technology in the day-to-day running of their enterprises.

It will also outline the progress made at farm level. Front and centre will be the views of farmers outlining why they have introduced this technology.

Three-part series

First up in the series is Co. Galway farmer, Eoin Burns, who runs a beef finishing enterprise. Eoin has recently simplified his system with the construction of a new slatted house.

In addition, Eoin uses the Herdwatch Farm and Herd App to get rid of the paperwork involved in running his farm.

The second farmer in the series runs a medium-sized suckler farm, while also juggling a full-time position off-farm.

The final video will showcase how a dairy farmer – with less than 100 cows – uses the app to make his farming system easier.

The first video will go live on all AgriLand platforms tomorrow morning, while the remaining two informative videos will be published over the coming weeks…