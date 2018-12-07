Farmhand appoints new dealer in the midlands…but which one?

Farmhand, the Irish distributor for Krone, Amazone, Quicke, Zuidberg and APV, has appointed Swaine Agri in Rhode, Co. Offaly, as a new main dealer.

“Liam Swaine and his team have really impressed us with their commitment to after-sales and their new purpose-built premises,” explained Paul Scrivener, managing director of Farmhand.

“Liam has been 20 years working in the farm machinery industry and prides himself in being service-driven and customer-focused,” he added.

Liam added his comments to the mix, saying: “We are delighted to be working with this distributor. Our premises are nearing completion and we believe there is a big demand for Krone and Amazone machinery in this area.”

Related news

In related news, Farmhand recently appointed Cooney Furlong Machinery Company (of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford) as its new main dealer in the south-east of the country.

Commenting on that appointment, Paul Scrivener said: “We are proud to partner with Cooney Furlong. They have been doing a great job for Vaderstad and Case IH during recent years.

We believe that they will be a key long-term dealer for us.

Kevin Cooney and Walter Furlong reportedly have, between them, over 70 years’ experience in the agricultural sector. Walter Furlong explained: “Like us, Farmhand has a wealth of experience in the trade and is customer-focused.