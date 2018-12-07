Video: ‘We’ve had a good run with early orders for Lexions and Jaguars’

Kellys of Borris – the widely-known machinery company based in Borris, Co. Carlow – hosted its open evening (‘Tillage Night’) at its premises on Tuesday, December 4.

John W Anderson was there for AgriLand; he caught up with the key personnel, as well as representatives from the dealership’s big-name suppliers.

First up was Maurice Kelly (pictured above), who runs Kellys of Borris. He explained: “We feel very strongly about TAMS (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme) in Kellys.

“We think it’s a major opportunity and the tillage sector, while aware, needs to take action. There’s €24 million of a fund; only €6 million has been taken up yet.”

Talking about harvesters, he said:

We’ve had a really good run with early orders for combines and Jaguars [foragers]. People know these are top-quality products, [with] excellent back-up service – but the product itself is excellent. That is where it has to start.

“That has now transferred into the tractor business. We’ve found that, in the last six months, there is a growing appreciation of the tractors – the quality; the changes that Claas has made.

“A massive investment has gone into the tractor factory. We now see that in the product and that results in sales.”

Karol Duignan (pictured below) is an area sales manager for Claas here in Ireland. He was also present at the event.

He noted: “What we’re trying to do as a company is to build our tractor product and gain as much respect as we have for our Jaguars and Lexions across Ireland.

This is our ambition and always has been our ambition since taking over Renault Agriculture.

Steve Atkin, from Dal-Bo – the Danish manufacturer of hydraulically-folding rollers – also spoke to us. He says that farmers are now looking for larger implements – and will continue to do so, with the greater use of higher-powered tractors to work them.

Next up was Steven Burcham – general manager at Horsch UK. To find out what he had to say, be sure to watch the video…