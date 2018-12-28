Farmers urged to get behind ‘Rearing to go’

‘Rearing to go’, a fundraiser for Teac Tom which supports individuals and families bereaved by suicide, as well as those struggling with poor mental health, was launched at Corrin mart, Fermoy, Co. Cork, on Wednesday, December 19.

The ‘Rearing to go’ campaign is being organised by Angela Hayes, CEO of The Thomas Hayes Trust CLG and Teac Tom.

Teac Tom was established in 2014 by Angela along with her children, family and friends following the tragic loss of her husband Tommy in 2002 and her son Thomas to suicide in 2011.

Also involved are: former Munster and Irish international rugby player, David Corkery; and farmers Paula and Peter Hynes.

‘Rearing to go’ was launched by Helen Carroll, journalist and presenter of RTE’s ‘Ear to the Ground’. The group was joined by former Munster and Ireland rugby titan John ‘The Bull’ Hayes who is an ambassador for the campaign.

The aim is to create awareness around mental health and mental well-being, highlighting the importance of talking to others; remaining positive; seeking help, if required; and removing the stigma.

Headquartered in Kilkenny with a branch in Laois, The Thomas Hayes Trust operates a 24-hour helpline on: 056-7796592, as well as offering drop-in and by appointment services.

Agricultural Sector

Angela Hayes said that she wanted to spread awareness of the service, which is a registered charity, to the agricultural sector.

Our door is open all day and people can come in and say they are not feeling okay. We offer a safe and nurturing space for people to talk and feel listened to.

She said that more people are now reaching out for help. “People are coming forward more. We had 250 people availing of our services last year. We are already after hitting 500 this year.

Advertisement

“12% of of those accessing our services were children, 33% were teenagers and the remainder were over 18 years-of-age,” said Angela.

Increased exposure to social media and the internet has raised issues such as grooming, she said. “Also, people are not able to connect with others in the same way anymore.”

Donate

The ‘Rearing to go’ organisers are asking farmers to donate a dairy bred heifer calf for a special sale at Corrin mart on March 2. The sale will have celebrity auctioneers and it is planned to make it very much a family day.

They also welcome dairy / beef cross calves as, they said, smaller herds may not have surplus heifers. Every farmer who donates a calf will be given a bag of Volac Heiferlac and a bag of Dairygold Calf pride nuts.

There will be a prize for the highest genetic merit calf donated. There will also be an award for the purchaser of the highest priced calf.

The organisers said that six farmers to date have agreed to donate calves, and added that other incentives would be available.

Anyone agreeing to donate calves before January 7 will be entered into a draw for a Cormac Tagging voucher worth €200.

‘Rearing to go’ is supported by Volac, Dairygold Co-op and Cork Marts.