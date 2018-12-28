Pranksters armed with cattle prod target pedestrians on Boxing Day

Police in Omagh have confiscated an electric cattle prod which pranksters used to terrorise members of the public on Boxing Day (December 26).

Trouble-makers used the livestock aid to shock several pedestrians as they passed through the Co. Tyrone town in a car.

A spokesman for Omagh Local Policing Team said: “We often end up with some strange items in the back of police cars – especially after busy nights out.

“Tonight, however, one crew arrived back with this in their car…a cattle prod.

“It wasn’t lost but seized by officers who received reports that a number of people around the Omagh town area had been ‘prodded’ from a passing vehicle.”

The spokesman added that enquiries were ongoing. Police have already interviewed one person in relation to the incident.

Rural police officers across the UK and Ireland have had a busy Christmas.