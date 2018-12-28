IFA open to discussion with health minister on cannabis farming

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has outlined that it would be willing to meet the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to discuss options on growing cannabis for medicinal use in Ireland.

The IFA’s Horticulture Committee chairman, Paul Brophy, outlined: “It would be particularly suitable to farmers who specialise in glasshouse-type crop production where everything happens in a very controlled environment.”

Brophy added that the plant would have to be grown in a highly regulated manner.

It’s not that it will be supplying lads on the street corners. It will be grown for medicinal use.

The news comes after a recent interview on RTE in which the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, said he would be open to Irish farmers growing cannabis.

Continuing, The horticulture chairman explained: “In Ireland, growers of specialised crops such as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers would already have a suitable skillset.”

He added that there has been huge progress in developing particular light recipes to allow crops to grow more efficiently.

Without a doubt, there will be people registering an interest in it.

“If it is legalised for medicinal purposes, why wouldn’t we have our own supply chain rather than depend on imported products?”

Concluding, Brophy said: “There would be absolutely no reason why it couldn’t be produced, in a very controlled environment in Ireland. It would be the sensible thing to do.”

Cannabis factory

In other news, last December, what was claimed to be one of the biggest ever cannabis factories was discovered on a chicken farm in the UK.

More than 3,100 plants – believed to be worth approximately £1.5 million – were discovered in poultry barns at the farm, named the Three Angels Farm, located in Staffordshire, England.

Six men were arrested as part of a major police operation targeting the farm.