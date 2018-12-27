4-day biogas training course comes to Fermanagh

The Centre for Renewable Energies and Sustainable Technologies (CREST) is welcoming German biogas network, IBBK Biogas, to its facilities in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, to deliver a four-day biogas training course.

The course will take place from February 19 to 22 and according to CREST, this is the first course of its kind in Ireland.

Biogas experts from Germany and the UK will be delivering the course with key organisations from Ireland presenting also.

The course aims to focus on digester design, biology and biogas optimisation with the last two days examining biomethane injection along with nutrient management and upgrading.

Advertisement

The centre hosting the event was constructed in 2015, and was built to a passive house standard

CREST has claimed that the building is one of the most sustainable buildings in the UK and Ireland, equipped with a wide range of renewable energy technologies.

Facilities at the centre also include a Research and Development laboratory with dedicated testing equipment to support the Anaerobic Digestion sector via plant monitoring and biogas optimisation.

In a statement to AgriLand, CREST coordinator in the area of Anaerobic Digestion (AD), Shane McBrien, explained that he believes the course would be of great interest to “people who are considering commissioning an AD plant, operate an AD plant or even academics and environmental consultants that want to specialise in this area”.

McBrien concluded by adding that the course is open to people from all countries across Europe.