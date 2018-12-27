Bull rescued after fall from Clifden cliff

A bull has been recently rescued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Clifden, Co. Galway, after it got into difficulty and fell from a cliff.

A statement from the RNLI explained the lifeboat was requested on Saturday, December 22, as the area was inaccessible by road and difficult to access on foot. The farmer – who owned the bull – along with three members of the public and the local vet were on scene.

The bull had slipped down a steep cliff and became stuck on the shoreline below.

The lifeboat, helmed by Alan Pryce, and with crew members Thomas Davis, Daniel Whelan and Ian Shanahan onboard, attended the scene approximately half-a-mile from the station.

The weather conditions at the time were said to be favourable with a light westerly breeze. The sea was flat, calm and was at high tide.

Crew member Thomas Davis was put ashore to assist the farmer and vet and a halter was attached to the animal and secured to the lifeboat.

Under the instruction of the vet and farmer, the lifeboat gently used the tension on the line to guide the animal off the dangerous rocks into the water.

Advertisement

The lifeboat crew then guided the bull as it swam to a nearby beach where it made its way up the shore to safety.

Speaking following the rescue, Clifden RNLI helm, Alan Pryce, said: “We were happy to assist the local farmer and vet to help the bull out of the hazardous position it was in.

We are very aware of the dangers posed by large animals that are distressed.