Livestock farm on 98ac available in lots for sale at €10,000/ac

Glencarne house and farm, once an award-winning bed and breakfast business, is currently for sale at Ardcarne, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. It offers a seven bedroom period house, traditional outbuildings and farmland.

It is situated just off the N4 Dublin to Sligo road, between the historic town of Boyle (Co. Roscommon) and Carrick-on-Shannon (Co. Leitrim).

Both towns provide for an array of amenities, including (but not limited too) shops, schools and activities. The Carrick-on-Shannon area, however, provides unspoiled scenery, with many species of game and course fishing nearby.

Other accessible locations include Sligo (47km), Galway (112km), Dublin (161km) and Dublin airport (168km).

Lots and lots for sale

Lot 1

Lot 1 includes Glencarne house, a variety of outbuildings and a paddock, all on 12ac. The house has an outstanding outlook over the countryside; it includes oil-fired central heating, mains electricity, water supplies and a septic tank.

Glencarne house has a vivid and noteworthy history, dating back to 1845, when it was originally built for Robert King – the 1st viscount of Lorton – and was originally a part of the Rockingham Estate. The house is now listed as a protected structure.

The residence is a two-storey building, constructed to an L-shape plan.

The ground floor comprises: a hall; a drawing room; a dining room; a sitting room; two stores; a kitchen; and a utility room.

The first floor comprises: a master bedroom with an en-suite; three additional bedrooms with en-suites; three further bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

The outbuilding is situated to the rear of the house, where the courtyard lies. The grazing field is situated to the front of the house.

Beyond the courtyard lies multiple farm buildings, conveniently situated at the heart of the farm.

They include:

A slatted cattle shed;

A hay shed;

Livestock handling facilities; and

Extensive hardstanding.

Lot 2

Lot 2 is located to the south; it totals 59ac. It has separate access via the N4 and a minor public road.

It includes an internal farm track and land suitable for silage and permanent pasture.

An elevated site off the L1025 offers the potential to construct a residential dwelling – subject to planning permission.

Lot 3

Lot 3 is located to the north; it totals 27ac. It is productive farmland and includes livestock handling facilities.

Glencarne house and farm is for sale through joint selling agents, Savills estate agents and Farrell Property.

Viewing is strictly by appointment through the selling agents. The whole 98ac has a guide price of €985,000.

For more information, see Savills’ website; or Farrell Property’s website.