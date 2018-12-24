Historic estate on 120ac in the heart of ‘The Royal County’

Another elaborate estate currently on the market is Mountainstown house, encapsulating a vast array of parkland, paddocks and mature woodland, all on 120ac. Not only this, but an 18th century Georgian house graces the land, alongside multiple outbuildings, a garden house and a keepers lodge.

The area offers an exciting venture for mixed farmland opportunities and equestrian pursuits.

The estate is located at Castletown-Kilpatrick, Navan, Co. Meath and is currently being managed by Savills estate agents. The property is close to Castletown-Kilpatrick village, and just ten minutes from the market town of Navan.

Dublin city and Dublin airport are easily accessible, what with the convenience of the M3 located nearby; Dublin city is only 60km in distance while Navan is only 14km.

Mountainstown house

The house is an impressive 18th century Georgian mansion, dating back to 1740. Its colourful history, with a vast array of previous tenants, has allowed the property to grow in size and architectural richness.

The entire residence is presented in wonderful condition after many years of loving restoration.

The house is nestled amidst the unspoilt countryside, renowned for its rich heritage and excellent lands. It is approached by two symmetrical avenues.

The house is a three floor, attic conversion over-basement accommodation.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall; a library; a small dining room; a drawing room; another dining room; a butlers pantry; a laundry room; a back hall; a play room; a store; a WC; a study; a pantry; and a kitchen.

The first floor comprises: a master bedroom with an en-suite; two regular bedrooms with an en-suite; a bedroom with an adjacent dressing room; two further bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

The attic contains three bedrooms, a bathroom and a living room.

Meanwhile, the basement has: two stores; two wine cellar rooms; a boot room; a billiard room; a gym; a shoot room; a music room; a garden room; a kitchen; and a cloakroom.

Surrounding garden and farm

The estate boasts three yards – the stunning stable yard, the 19th century farm buildings and the farmyard.

The stable yard has a generous selection of outbuildings, including:

25 stables;

A cobbled carriage wash;

Coach houses;

A forge;

Tack rooms; and

A large open-span, stone built barn.

There is further potential for additional stabling.

Beyond here, the remaining buildings feature an old stone yard with a cobbled barn and kennels.

Furthermore, trekking beyond this is the ‘L’ shaped farmyard with single-storey and two-storey slatted sheds and barns. However, it is important to note that these outbuildings will require some restoration.

Next on the lengthy list to note is the land itself. It is laid out in rich, fertile pasture which, according to Savills, the Meath pasture is “known for its excellent quality and ability to turn our superb animals”.

The area is known for breeding both horses and cattle – there are several well-known stud farms and training establishments nearby, as well as as the accessibility to racecourses such as Navan Racecourse and Fairyhouse Racecourse.

Lastly, a more personal feature is the wonderfully laid out gardens which reside around the residence. They provide for wonderful mature trees, a vegetable bed and a glass house.

At the very end sits a Georgian cottage – a charming two-storey house.

Acquiring a ‘fine country residence’

All in all, Mountainstown encompasses all the attributes one seeks when acquiring a fine country residence, from the sizable, well-maintained house, extraordinary stable yard, gardens, auxiliary courtyards, walled garden and mature parkland.

Additional services include a private spring fed well; phone and broadband; security lights; and a private sewage system.

The property is held freehold. Viewing is strictly through the agents.

The property has an asking price of €2,750,000.